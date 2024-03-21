Lok Sabha polls | AIADMK announces second list of candidates

March 21, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Of the 17 candidates in the second list, only three are known figures, with the rest being newcomers; the AIADMK is contesting in 32 seats in T.N., leaving 7 seats to its allies

Mr. Ramachandran and Ms. Muthuchozhan will face the electorate of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, Mr. Ramachandran is the son of former AIADMK MLA Singai Govindarasu. When the party’s late leader Jayalalithaa was alive, he was made IT wing secretary but in March 2016, he was replaced with ‘Aspire’ K. Swaminathan. At the time of the party’s split in February 2017, Mr Ramachandran was with the camp led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. Ms. Muthuchozhan took on Jayalalithaa in the R.K. Nagar constituency during the 2016 Assembly election and lost by a margin of nearly 40,000 votes.

The remaining candidates are: G. Premkumar (Sriperunpudur); S. Pasupathi (Vellore); R. Asokan (Dharmapuri); M. Kaliyaperumal (Tiruvannamalai); P. Arunachalam (Tiruppur); Karthik Appusamy alias A. Karthikeyan (Pollachi); P. Karuppiah (Tiruchi); N.D. Chandramohan (Perambalur); P. Babu (Mayiladuthurai); Panagudi A. Xavierdoss (Sivaganga); R. Sivasami Velumani (Thoothukudi); Basiliyan Nazareth (Kanniyakumari) and D. Lokesh Tamilselvan (Nilgiris) (reserved for Scheduled Castes). Mr. Lokesh Tamilselvan is the son of former Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal and he runs a computer firm in Salem. G. Tamilvendan will contest from Puducherry.

For the Vilavancode assembly by-poll, the party has nominated U. Rani, the women’s wing deputy secretary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.