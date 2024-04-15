ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Actor Shobhana throws weight behind Rajeev Chandrasekhar

April 15, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar with actor Shobhana in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor-danseuse Shobhana endorsed Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.

Addressing media persons ahead of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) road show in Neyyattinkara, Ms. Shobhana said: “This Vishu day is special because I am here in support of Rajeev Chandrasekhar. I wish him the very best in his campaign.”

The actor will also be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Kattakkada near Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Responding to a question on whether she contemplated a foray into active politics, Ms. Shobhana stopped short of dismissing the possibility. “Let me learn to converse well in Malayalam and enhance my oratorical skills. I am just an actor with my own hopes and dreams. That is all for now,” she said. (EOM)

