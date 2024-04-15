GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | Actor Shobhana throws weight behind Rajeev Chandrasekhar

April 15, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar with actor Shobhana in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar with actor Shobhana in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor-danseuse Shobhana endorsed Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.

Addressing media persons ahead of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) road show in Neyyattinkara, Ms. Shobhana said: “This Vishu day is special because I am here in support of Rajeev Chandrasekhar. I wish him the very best in his campaign.”

The actor will also be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Kattakkada near Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Responding to a question on whether she contemplated a foray into active politics, Ms. Shobhana stopped short of dismissing the possibility. “Let me learn to converse well in Malayalam and enhance my oratorical skills. I am just an actor with my own hopes and dreams. That is all for now,” she said. (EOM)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.