ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Accepting Annamalai’s nomination is blatant violation of law: EVKS Elangovan

March 29, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - ERODE

The Erode (East) MLA alleged that BJP leader K. Annamalai’s nomination was accepted after officials received a call from the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi, even though his papers were not in order

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader and Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan. File photograph | Photo Credit: Govarthan M

Erode (East) MLA and senior Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan has said that the acceptance of the nomination of the BJP’s candidate for Coimbatore, K. Annamalai, by election officials, was a blatant violation of law. He accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of being a puppet in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing media persons in Erode on Friday, March 29, 2024, Mr. Elangovan said barring the BJP, all political parties had raised objections to Mr. Annamalai’s nomination papers during their scrutiny, and had asked for his papers to be rejected. “But his nomination was accepted after election officials in Coimbatore received a call from the office of the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi,” he claimed and said that such an acceptance of nomination paper was against regulations. Mr. Annamalai is also president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

Acceptance of Annamalai’s nomination questioned; contestants allege contravention of ECI norms

With regard to the AIADMK candidate for Erode, Ashok Kumar, Mr. Elangovan said election officials had seized over 10,000 saris that he had hidden in Bhavani, for distribution to voters. “However, except for the seizure and the registering of a case, no action has taken against the candidate so far,” he said. The MLA claimed that Mr. Ashok Kumar was opening many bank accounts in fake names and was trying to give money to voters. He urged election officials and the Income Tax Department to take necessary action.

Slamming the Central government for notifying revised wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), by claiming that permission was obtained from the Election Commission, Mr. Elangovan said this was a violation of the model code of conduct and wanted the notification to be withdrawn.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US