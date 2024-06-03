As India braces for Lok Sabha election results on June 4, 2,572 candidates are crorepatis while 1,643 candidates have criminal cases registered against themselves, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

An analysis by the ADR and National Election Watch has shed light on the profiles of the candidates.

Out of the 8,360 candidates contesting, 8,337 have been analysed, revealing significant insights into their backgrounds, including criminal records, financial status, education, and gender representation.

The analysis revealed that 20% of the candidates declared criminal cases against themselves, marking an increase from 19% in 2019, 17% in 2014, and 15% in 2009.

Of the 8,337 candidates analysed, 1,643 have criminal cases, while 1,191 (14%) face serious criminal charges, including those related to rape, murder, and crimes against women.

The financial profiles of the candidates show a substantial number of wealthy individuals running for office.

Out of the total candidates, 31% are crorepatis (millionaires), which translates to 2,572 candidates.

This is a notable increase from previous elections, indicating a trend towards more affluent candidates entering the political fray. The average assets per candidate amount to ₹6.23 crores, reflecting significant wealth among the contesting candidates.

The elections were conducted in seven phases, with varying candidate statistics for each phase.

In the first phase, 16% of the candidates had criminal cases, with 10% facing serious charges. By the seventh phase, 22% of the candidates had criminal cases, and 17% had serious charges.

The percentage of crorepati candidates also varied across phases, ranging from 28% in Phase 1 to 39% in Phase 6.

The 2024 general elections were held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.