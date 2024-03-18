Lok Sabha polls 2024 | NDA finalises seat-sharing agreement in Bihar

March 18, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on March 18, finalised the seat-sharing agreement for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

The announcement was made by BJP Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde in New Delhi.

According to the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will fight in 17 seats while JD(U) will contest in 16. Chirag Paswan-led Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest in five seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Upendra Kushwaha will fight in one seat each.

In 2019, the BJP and JD(U) swept Bihar by winning 33 out of 40 seats. Lok Shakti Party had won six seats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.