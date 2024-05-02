GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi scheduled to address poll rallies in Gujarat covering 10 Lok Sabha seats

The Election Commission has increased the polling time for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana by an hour given the heat wave conditions prevailing in the state

May 02, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an Election rally in Himmatnagar, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an Election rally in Himmatnagar, Gujarat. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

As 94 constituencies go to polls during the third phase on May 07, 2024, parties continue to campaign for votes in the Lok Sabha elections. 

The suspense on whether top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats continues with only two days left for the nomination process to end. Amethi and Rae Bareli are considered as traditional pocket boroughs of the Gandhi-Nehru family as its members have represented the seats for several decades.

Click here to read the live updates from May 01, 2024

Even as April temperatures were the highest over eastern and northeastern (E&NE) India and the second highest over south India since 1901, the political parties are in a war of words while campaigning. The Election Commission has increased the polling time for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana by an hour given the heat wave conditions prevailing in the state.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party candidates in Gujarat on May 2, said the party. The AAP has fielded candidates in Bharuch and Bhavnagar in Gujarat, in an alliance with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc constituent Congress.

Click here to know the full schedule of India’s general elections

Here are the latest updates:

