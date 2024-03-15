GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha election 2024 live updates | EC likely to announce polling dates today

Regional and national parties have already begun announcing their candidates for the elections to the 543 Parliamentary constituencies

March 15, 2024 08:12 am | Updated 08:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Election Commission of India office, in New Delhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the dates for the 2024 General elections, having completed its national survey of poll preparedness in every State. The ECI had ended its survey with a tour of Jammu and Kashmir this week.

Regional and national parties have already begun announcing their candidates for the elections to the 543 Parliamentary constituencies. The BJP has so far released two lists of 267 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, while the Congress announced the names of 82 candidates over two lists.

Meanwhile, the ECI on March 14 made public the data on electoral bonds it received from the State Bank of India and has also sought the return of the electoral bonds’ documents handed over to the Supreme Court in sealed cover/sealed boxes.

Follow the live updates here:

  • March 15, 2024 08:24
    Gadkari, Piyush, Anurag in fray in BJP’s second list for LS polls

    The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the coming Lok Sabha polls, featuring Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari contesting from Nagpur, Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad and Piyush Goyal, who is also the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, from Mumbai North.

    The list of 72 candidates covered 10 States and one union territory, with all seats now declared for Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tripura and Uttarakhand. The list appeared a mixed bag with some expected faces making it, with significant drops as well.

    In its first list, the party announced the names of 195 candidates, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ,who will once again contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

  • March 15, 2024 08:17
    Electoral bonds data | 22 companies donated over ₹100 crore, BJP got highest share

    Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR, whose managing director is the well known lottery magnate Santiago Martin, was the single largest donor to political parties between April 12, 2019 and January 24, 2024, according to the electoral bonds data released by the State Bank of India and published by the Election Commission of India on March 14, on the orders of the Supreme Court.

    Read the full story here.

  • March 15, 2024 08:12
    Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu named new Election Commissioners

    Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, retired bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu were on Thursday appointed as Election Commissioners by a high-powered panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    This is the first time that Election Commissioners have been appointed in accordance with the new Chief Election Commissioner and other Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 brought in by the government in December last year.

    Read the full story here.

