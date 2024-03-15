March 15, 2024 08:12 am | Updated 08:34 am IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the dates for the 2024 General elections, having completed its national survey of poll preparedness in every State. The ECI had ended its survey with a tour of Jammu and Kashmir this week.

Regional and national parties have already begun announcing their candidates for the elections to the 543 Parliamentary constituencies. The BJP has so far released two lists of 267 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, while the Congress announced the names of 82 candidates over two lists.

Meanwhile, the ECI on March 14 made public the data on electoral bonds it received from the State Bank of India and has also sought the return of the electoral bonds’ documents handed over to the Supreme Court in sealed cover/sealed boxes.

Follow the live updates here: