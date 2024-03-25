Lok Sabha polls | ₹1.84 crore in cash and dress materials seized so far in Erode

March 25, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 11:04 am IST - ERODE

Election officials have so far seized cash, dress materials and gutka, all worth ₹1.84 crore, in all the eight Assembly constituencies in the district as on Monday.

After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 16, as many as 25 flying squads and 24 static surveillance teams were formed to implement the MCC in the constituencies.

Officials said a sum of ₹1,80,81,525 cash transported without valid documents and liquor bottles, dress materials and gutka, all worth ₹3,35,215 were seized so far. The total value of the seizure was ₹1,84,16,740 out of which cash of ₹77,15,525, dress materials, liquor bottles worth ₹2,57,835 were released by the committee after submission of valid documents.

Officials said ₹16.50 lakh seized in Erode (West) Assembly constituency and ₹35 lakh seized in Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency were handed over to the Income-Tax Department.