Lok Sabha polls: 13 candidates in Kozhikode, 10 in Vadakara

April 08, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

Independent candidate for Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency Abdul Rahim withdrew his nomination on Monday, the last day to do so.

There are 13 candidates in the fray in Kozhikode constituency and 10 in Vadakara.

The candidates for the Kozhikode constituency are Jothiraj M. (SUCI), Elamaram Kareem [CPI(M)], M.K. Raghavan (INC), M.T. Ramesh (NDA), Arumughan (BSP), Aravindakshan Nair M. (Bharatiya Javan Kisan), and Subha, Raghavan N., T. Raghavan, P. Raghavan, Abdul Kareem K., Abdul Kareem, and Abdul Kareem, all Independents.

The candidates in Vadakara are K.K. Shailaja [CPI(M)], Shafi Parambil (INC), Praphul Krishnan (BJP), and Shafi T.P., Muraleedharan, Kunhikkannan, Shailaja K., Shailaja K.K., and Shailaja P., all Independents.

