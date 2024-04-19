Lok Sabha poll | With memes and whacky videos, Kerala actor Mukesh is all over poll space

April 19, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:29 am IST - KOLLAM

In an interview Ramesh Pisharody, who co-hosts the popular show Badai Bungalow with M. Mukesh, talks about one major flaw of the actor. “He lies convincingly,” he says with a grin and the video clip is blended with Kollam MLA’s speech about his development initiatives.

In another video a voter calls the MLA to know the update of a complaint he had filed and the reply is nothing but the famous kambili puthappu dialogue from 80s hit Ramji Rao Speaking.

With a volley of memes and wacky videos in circulation, Mr. Mukesh, Left Democratic Front candidate in the Kollam constituency, is perhaps the most-trolled candidate in Kerala during this Lok Sabha poll campaign. Unflattering but hilarious social media posts with some of his imposter characters and comedy scenes from earlier films are getting much attention online.

Scenes and dialogues from many 80s and 90s films, including Godfather, In Harihar Nagar, Mannar Mathai Speaking, Mookilla Rajyathu, Vandanam, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, and Boeing Boeing, are extracted and mixed with campaign footage for making multiple trolls.

While some people feel the two-time MLA is being targeted, others say political trolling has never been so uproarious. “Mukesh has done a wide variety of meme-worthy characters and we find these trolls amusing. We have come across many videos from his old films that promise a laugh riot online. Usually videos of politicians are merged with those of actors and in his case there is no need for that. I think even his supports are using it to his benefit,” says Niveditha, a first-time voter.

Meanwhile, the candidate says he hasn’t seen the trolls, mainly because of his busy campaign schedule. “But they will not make any change in my attitude or electoral outcome. But I am so happy that I haven’t done any villain roles, otherwise my political opponents would have used that. They are coming up with all kinds of silly stories and allegations. But the people of Kollam know me,” he says.

The actor-politician adds that his film career and long stint as a television host have made him an affable and approachable leader to the masses. “The voters have elected me two times and no such gimmick can sway them,” he adds.

