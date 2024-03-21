March 21, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Representatives of various political outfits called on Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin at the party head office in Chennai on Thursday and extended their support to the INDIA bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll scheduled for April 19.

Office-bearers of Adhithamizhar Katchi, Akila Indhiya Makkal Marumalarchi Kazhagam, Devendrakula Makkal Munnetra Peravai, Dravida Thamizhar Katchi, Indhiya Desiya Real Estate Builders Land Developers Agents Welfare Association, Moovendhar Munnetra Kazhagam, Mukkulathor Pulippadai and Tamil Maanila Desiya League called on Mr. Stalin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.