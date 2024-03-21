GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha poll | Various political outfits extend support to INDIA bloc

March 21, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of various political outfits called on Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin at the party head office in Chennai on Thursday and extended their support to the INDIA bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll scheduled for April 19.

Office-bearers of Adhithamizhar Katchi, Akila Indhiya Makkal Marumalarchi Kazhagam, Devendrakula Makkal Munnetra Peravai, Dravida Thamizhar Katchi, Indhiya Desiya Real Estate Builders Land Developers Agents Welfare Association, Moovendhar Munnetra Kazhagam, Mukkulathor Pulippadai and Tamil Maanila Desiya League called on Mr. Stalin.

