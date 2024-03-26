Lok Sabha poll | Five Panneerselvams fancy their chances in Ramanathapuram

March 26, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency has caught the attention of many for curious reasons.

While former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam filed his nomination with the Returning Officer as an Independent with the support of the BJP on Monday, four others with the same name and initial filed their papers the very next day.

Officials identified the four others as O. Panneerselvam, son of Ochappan of Mekilaarpuram in Madurai district; O. Panneerselvam, son of Oyyaram of Valantharavai in Ramanathapuram district; O. Panneerselvam, son of Ocha Thevar of Vagaikulam in Madurai district; and O. Panneerselvam, son of Oyya Thevar of Solai Alagupuram.

The former Chief Minister had requested that he be allotted any of the following free symbols: bucket, grapes or jackfruit. Interestingly, two other candidates, too, have sought one of these symbols.

There is apprehension among supporters of the former AIADMK coordinator that if the nominations of all five are accepted, some voters may get confused while casting their votes.

Muniasami of Parthibanoor in Ramanathapuram district, a staunch supporter of the former Chief Minister, claimed it could be the handiwork of ‘traitors’ (apparently referring to those within the AIADMK) with a view to creating confusion. “The soul of Amma (late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa) would haunt those traitors,” he said.

Earlier, when asked how he felt about contesting on a free symbol as he had always been identified with the ‘two leaves’ symbol of the AIADMK, Mr. Panneerselvam downplayed the issue, saying the candidate mattered more than the symbol.

