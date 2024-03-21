GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha poll | BJP releases list of seats to be contested by NDA

March 21, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Thursday released a list of 39 seats where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be contesting the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP is contesting directly in 19 seats – Tiruvallur (SC), Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris (SC), Coimbatore, Pollachi, Karur, Chidambaram (SC), Nagapattinam (SC), Thanjavur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari. The Ramanathapuram seat has been allocated to the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, who will contest it as an Independent.

The PMK will contest 10 seats – Kancheepuram (SC), Arakkonam, Dharmapuri, Arani, Villupuram (SC), Kallakurichi, Salem, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore.

The Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) will contest from Erode, Sriperumbudur and Thoothukudi. The Election Commission has allotted the ‘Bicycle’ symbol to it.

The AMMK will contest on the ‘Pressure Cooker’ symbol from Tiruchirappalli and Theni.

The New Justice Party, the Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi, the Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and the Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam will contest the Vellore, Perambalur, Tenkasi (SC) and Sivaganga seats, respectively, on the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.