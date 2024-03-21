March 21, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The BJP on Thursday released a list of 39 seats where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be contesting the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP is contesting directly in 19 seats – Tiruvallur (SC), Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris (SC), Coimbatore, Pollachi, Karur, Chidambaram (SC), Nagapattinam (SC), Thanjavur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari. The Ramanathapuram seat has been allocated to the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, who will contest it as an Independent.

The PMK will contest 10 seats – Kancheepuram (SC), Arakkonam, Dharmapuri, Arani, Villupuram (SC), Kallakurichi, Salem, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore.

The Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) will contest from Erode, Sriperumbudur and Thoothukudi. The Election Commission has allotted the ‘Bicycle’ symbol to it.

The AMMK will contest on the ‘Pressure Cooker’ symbol from Tiruchirappalli and Theni.

The New Justice Party, the Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi, the Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and the Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam will contest the Vellore, Perambalur, Tenkasi (SC) and Sivaganga seats, respectively, on the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol.