‘Abki baar 400 paar’ (this time will cross 400), BJP declared – setting a 400 plus seat target for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In the Budget session of the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared, “The nation will definitely give NDA more than 400 seats and the BJP at least 370 seats.” India is currently polling in a seven-phase general election on April 19, and 26, May 7, 13, 20, and 25, and June 1. Results will be announced on June 4.

Aiming to re-elect Mr. Modi for a third term, the BJP has allied with several parties at the State-level to contest 540 seats. For the first time, neither BJP nor its allies are contesting any of the seats in Kashmir (Baramulla, Anantnag-Rajouri and Srinagar). In the sixteenth Lok Sabha, the BJP and its current allies hold 336 seats while the Opposition coalition - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has approximately 118 seats.

Who has BJP allied with for the polls?

Of the 28 States and eight union territories, BJP has allied with regional parties in twelve States and one union territory — Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep. In territories where the BJP contesting solo, the Indian National Congress is its primary competitor: this includes States like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, and Uttarakhand and Union territories Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Jammu.

In Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal, Delhi and Puducherry, the BJP is in a three-way fight. In Punjab, it faces the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, while in Telangana, BJP faces newly-elected Congress and Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS). In West Bengal, the BJP faces Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress-Left alliance; in Delhi, it faces Congress on three seats and AAP on four seats. For Puducherry’s lone Lok Sabha seat, BJP is fighting against Congress and ex-ally All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

BJP is also contesting solo in Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh for their respective State assembly constituency polls, being held simultaneously. Apart from Congress, it is up against regional parties like Sikkim Kranti Morcha (SKM) and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) for Sikkim’s 32-seat Assembly; the National People’s Party (NPP) for Arunachal Pradesh’s 60-seat Assembly, and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for Odisha’s 147-seat Assembly.

In Andhra Pradesh, BJP has allied with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) to contest 175 Assembly seats. The State is witnessing a three-way fight for both its Lok Sabha and State Assembly between the NDA, the Congress led by Y.S. Sharmila, and her brother Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

What are NDA’s seat-sharing deals?

Maharashtra: 48 seats

In June 2022, veteran Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde revolted against party chief Uddhav Thackeray, splitting Sena into two factions. Shinde’s faction, which is now recognised as the real Shiv Sena and is fighting polls withthe iconic bow-and-arrow symbol, has allied with BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Similarly, in July 2023, Ajit Pawar revolted against his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, splitting the party into two. Ajit Pawar’s faction, which has retained the clock symbol and the party name, has allied with the BJP.

Also Read: Crowded field: On Maharashtra politics

After weeks of negotiation, the Mahayuti comprising of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena finalised its seat-sharing deal for the State’s 48 seats as follows: BJP (28), Shiv Sena (15), NCP (4), and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (1). Its opposing coalition — Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — has finalised its poll-pact as follows: Shiv Sena UBT [Sena (UBT)] on 21 seats, Congress on 17 seats, and NCP Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) on 10 seats.

Maharashtra is currently polling in five phases on April 19 and 26, and May 7, 13, and 20.

Bihar: 40 seats

On January 28, Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] chief Nitish Kumar switched loyalties for the fifth time this decade, rejoining the NDA. Along with him, allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) headed by Upendra Kushwaha broke away from the Mahagathbandhan to join the NDA. After successfully facing a floor test in his ninth term as Chief Minister, Mr. Kumar vowed, “Now, there is no need to go here and there. Now, I will remain here.”

Similarly, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan, which had contested against the JD(U) in the 2020 State polls, has allied with BJP once again. Mr. Paswan’s estranged uncle Pasupati Paras had split the party into two in 2021, taking five LJP MPs with him and forming the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party. He is also now allied with the BJP.

On March 18, the NDA finalised its seat-sharing deal for the State’s 40 Lok Sabha seats, announcing that the BJP was set to fight 17 seats, JD(U) 16 seats, and HAM and RLM one seat each. The younger Paswan trumped his uncle as LJP (Ram Vilas) got five seats including Hajipur, to which Mr. Pasupati Paras had staked claim. In protest, Mr. Paswan resigned from his cabinet position, but still remains in the NDA.

The NDA faces the Mahagathbandhan which will contest the 40 seats as follows — Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on 23 seats, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on five seats, Congress on nine seats and the Left parties on the remaining five seats. Bihar is currently polling in a seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1.

Assam: 14 seats

BJP stuck with its old allies, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), for Assam’s 14 seat-battle. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that BJP will fight on 11 seats, leaving AGP with two (Barpeta and Dhubri), while UPPL will field its candidate in Kokrajhar. It faced the Congress-AIUDF combination apart from Independent candidates.

Assam polled in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7.

Karnataka: 28 seats

After falling out with the Congress prior to the State elections in Karnataka, Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] joined the NDA in September 2023 after party chief H.D. Kumaraswamy met BJP president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The JD(S), which was reduced to a mere 18 seats in the 2023 State assembly polls, was given three seats in the 28-seat Lok Sabha battle in Karnataka, while BJP contested 25 seats. The NDA faced a tough battle from a resurgent Congress which recently swept the State polls winning 135 of 224 seats — its biggest win in the State since 1989 when it won 178 seats. Karnataka polled on April 26 and May 7.

Jharkhand: 14 seats

BJP has allied with its old partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) which has been given the Giridih seat, while BJP is fighting on 13 seats. The party is currently facing internal feuds over ticket distribution and tribal opposition in pockets. The party faces an embattled INDIA coalition comprised of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), RJD and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Lennin) Liberation [CPI(ML)L], which currently heads the State government and is smarting from the recent arrest of ex-CM Hemant Soren in a land scam case.

Banking on tribal ire over Mr. Soren’s arrest, Congress is contesting on seven seats, JMM five seats, and [CPI(ML)L] and RJD on one seat each. Jharkhand will poll in three phases on May 13, 26 and June 1.

Uttar Pradesh: 80 seats

With the successful inaugural ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Lord Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya, BJP has set a target of capturing all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. However, Jat farmer protests, unemployment resentment, and unpaid agricultural dues rankle among the locals, making the BJP’s target a tough one to meet. Roping in regional outfits like Apna Dal (Soneylal), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), BJP is contesting its lowest number of seats since 2014 — 74 seats.

On February 9, Mr. Modi announced that the Bharat Ratna — India’s highest civilian award — was conferred on former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh. In response, his grandson and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary wrote “Dil Jeet Liya” (You have won our hearts) on X, shifting alliance from INDIA to the NDA. Om Prakash Rajbhar, who heads SBSP, had allied with Samajwadi Party (SP) in the 2022 State polls, before switching back to the NDA in 2023. Mr. Rajbhar was inducted into the UP cabinet in March this year.

As per the final seat-sharing tally, BJP’s allyApna Dal (S) is contesting two seats, SBSP one seat, NISHAD on one seat and RLD on two seats. NDA faces the INDIA coalition, in which Congress is contesting on 17 seats and SP on 63 seats. Mr. Modi is seeking a third-term from Varanasi, while his top rival Mr. Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli — a Gandhi bastion since 1952.

North East (Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland): 4 seats

Backing its North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) allies, BJP decided to support candidates of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for Nagaland’s lone seat and National People’s Party (NPP) for Meghalaya’s two seats. For one of Manipur’s seats — Outer Manipur, BJP backed its ally Naga People’s Front (NPF). With BJP falling out with its NEDA allies, the Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram and Sikkim Kranti Morcha (SKM) in Sikkim, each State’s lone Lok Sabha seat witnessed a four-way fight between Congress, BJP and the local parties.

While Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim went to the polls on April 19, owing the current ethnic tensions, Manipur’s two seats went to the polls on April 19 and 26.

Tamil Nadu: 39 seats

In September 2023, the AIADMK snapped ties with the BJP amid strained relations with its State head K. Annamalai. For almost a year prior, Mr. Annamalai had repeatedly targeted AIADMK, its policies and its leader E. Palaniswami (EPS), who took over the party in 2022. EPS’ prime rival O. Paneerselvam (OPS) who was ousted from AIADMK in 2022, has reiterated his support to the BJP.

His support went in vain as the BJP announced it would contest 20 seats, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) [TMC (M)] on three seats, Pakkali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on 10 seats, and TTV Dinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) on two seats. Four other regional parties — Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, Inthiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam, Puthiya Needhi Katchi and Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam— fought under the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol.

Tamil Nadu’s electoral battle was a three-way fight as the NDA faced two coalitions — INDIA and the AIADMK-led coalition. INDIA’s seat-sharing tally was as follows — Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on 21 seats, Congress on nine seats, CPI, CPI(M), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on two seats each, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on one seat each. Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi fought on one seat under DMK’s ‘rising sun’ symbol.

In the other coalition, AIADMK allied with another ex-NDA ally Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), with them respectively contesting 32 seats and five seats. Two other parties — Puthiya Tamilagam and Social Democratic Party of India— fought on one seat each, under AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol.

The southern State went to polls in a single phase on April 19.

Andhra Pradesh: 25 Lok Sabha seats, 175 Assembly constituencies

Welcoming ex-ally TDP back into the NDA, BJP and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s JSP formed an alliance. As both Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats went to the polls simultaneously, the three parties agreed on two seat-sharing formulae — BJP contested six Lok Sabha seats and 10 Assembly constituencies while JSP contested on two Lok Sabha seats and 21 Assembly seats. The bulk of seats was retained by TDP, which contested in 17 Lok Sabha seats and 144 Assembly constituencies.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had previously allied with the BJP in 1999 and 2014, before pulling out of the NDA in 2018 due to differences over the granting of ‘special status’ to Andhra Pradesh. In 2019, he joined the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ led by Congress and 17 other parties, which failed to stop the BJP.

Currently, the BJP-JSP-TDP combination faces the YSRCP and the Congress, which is now headed by Y.S Sharmila in the State. Ms. Sharmila, the newly- appointed Andhra Congress chief and YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s younger sister, , recently merged her party YSR Telangana Party with Congress after it came to power in Telangana in 2023. Incidentally, Y.S. Sharmila was instrumental in running YSRCP’s successful padayatras in 2012-13 when Mr. Reddy was in jail. She also campaigned for him in 2019. The siblings have now fallen out and have been attacking each other in political rallies, besides directing vitriol at their prime target — Mr. Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh went to the polls in a single phase for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on May 13.

Kerala: 20 seats

One of the few remaining States where BJP has minimal to no presence, Kerala saw the BJP contest 16 seats, along with its traditional ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on four seats. While the main fight is between the two coalitions — United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI (M)— NDA is seeking to make inroads, with Mr. Modi holding multiple rallies in the State. BJP is yet to win a Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Kerala went to polls on April 26.

Lakshadweep

Backing its Maharashtra ally NCP, BJP extended support to NCP candidate T.P. Yousuf. With the split in NCP, incumbent MP Mohammed Faizal P.P. was fielded by NCP-SP to face Congress’ Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed. Both NCP-SP and Congress are members of INDIA.

Lakshadweep went to the polls on April 19.

