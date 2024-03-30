March 30, 2024 07:50 am | Updated 09:24 pm IST

The Nationalist Congress Party declared the candidature of Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, from Baramati Lok Sabha seat, pitting her against sister-in-law and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule from the home turf of Pawars.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has issued a notice to the State government on the Chief Minister’s public announcement to withdraw the cases booked in connection with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Kerala. The Communist Party of India reportedly has been served a notice by the Income-Tax department for violation of its procedures after two of its State units were found using old PAN cards for filing income-tax returns.

The Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 followed by rallies and public meetings across the country, sources said. The first such public rally, in which Sonia Gandhi may participate, will be held in Rajasthan on April 6. And before the formal release of the manifesto, the Congress would launch the Ghar Ghar guarantee campaign on April 3.

