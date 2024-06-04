Lok Sabha elections: UDF sweeps Kannur, Kasaragod with thumping victories

The United Democratic Front (UDF) secured decisive wins in the Lok Sabha elections in Kannur and Kasaragod constituencies. UDF candidates K. Sudhakaran and Rajmohan Unnithan defeated their CPI(M) rivals by substantial margins, delivering a significant setback to the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

In Kannur, K. Sudhakaran emerged victorious over M.V. Jayarajan, expanding his previous victory margin from 2019. Mr. Sudhakaran, who had defeated P.K. Sreemathy by 94,559 votes in the last election, increased his lead to a record margin of 1,08982 votes this time. He garnered a total of 51,8524 votes, while Mr. Jayarajan received 40,9542 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate C. Raghunath trailed with 11,9876 votes. Mr. Sudhakaran’s performance was bolstered by significant support from traditionally Left-leaning constituencies such as Taliparamba, Mattanur, Azhikode, and Dharmadam.

Mr. Sudhakaran, in response to his victory, asserted that the outcome had been virtually guaranteed from the beginning of the election. He cited the widespread anti-incumbency sentiment against State and Central governments as key factors that led to the UDF’s victory.

In Kasaragod, Rajmohan Unnithan retained his seat with an impressive margin, defeating CPI(M) candidate M.V. Balakrishnan by 10,1091 votes. Mr. Unnithan received 48,6801 votes, while Mr. sBalakrishnan managed to secure 38,5710 votes. BJP candidate M.L. Ashwini secured 21,7669 votes.

Despite five of the seven Assembly constituencies in Kasaragod being LDF strongholds, Mr. Unnithan’s personal relationships, political influence, and development initiatives over the past five years proved decisive in his victory. His ability to galvanise ordinary Congress workers, even amid internal party strife, played a crucial role in his success.

The LDF, which had high hopes of winning both the seats, was left disappointed as Mr. Sudhakaran and Mr. Unnithan outperformed expectations.

