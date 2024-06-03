Lok Sabha elections: Two BJP candidates move Calcutta HC, allege fake cases filed to stop them from attending counting

Two BJP candidates and some party workers moved the Calcutta High Court on June 2, alleging that false police cases were being lodged against them to prevent them from attending the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Justice Amrita Sinha granted them permission to file the petitions and said that the matters would be taken up after 2 pm.

BJP's Jhargram candidate Pranat Tudu and Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra moved the vacation bench of Justice Sinha over FIRs allegedly filed against them, and seeking a stay on these so that they can participate in the counting process freely on June 4.

Some BJP workers from Tamluk, claiming to be the party's counting agent, also sought the court's permission to file petition, alleging that they were being implicated in false cases.

The court said that all the petitions will be taken up for hearing after the lunch recess.

