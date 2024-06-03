ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections: Two BJP candidates move Calcutta HC, allege fake cases filed to stop them from attending counting

Updated - June 03, 2024 01:04 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 12:33 pm IST - Kolkata

BJP’s Jhargram candidate Pranat Tudu and Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra moved the Calcutta HC over FIRs allegedly filed against them, seeking a stay so that they can participate in the counting process on June 4

PTI

BJP’s Rekha Patra was among the two candidates who moved the vacation bench of Calcutta High Court over FIRs allegedly filed against them, on June 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two BJP candidates and some party workers moved the Calcutta High Court on June 2, alleging that false police cases were being lodged against them to prevent them from attending the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Justice Amrita Sinha granted them permission to file the petitions and said that the matters would be taken up after 2 pm.

Chaos reigns in Jhargram as BJP candidate is attacked; Ghatal nominee comes under siege

BJP's Jhargram candidate Pranat Tudu and Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra moved the vacation bench of Justice Sinha over FIRs allegedly filed against them, and seeking a stay on these so that they can participate in the counting process freely on June 4.

Some BJP workers from Tamluk, claiming to be the party's counting agent, also sought the court's permission to file petition, alleging that they were being implicated in false cases.

The court said that all the petitions will be taken up for hearing after the lunch recess.

