GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha elections: Two BJP candidates move Calcutta HC, allege fake cases filed to stop them from attending counting

BJP’s Jhargram candidate Pranat Tudu and Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra moved the Calcutta HC over FIRs allegedly filed against them, seeking a stay so that they can participate in the counting process on June 4

Updated - June 03, 2024 12:36 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 12:33 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
BJP’s Rekha Patra was among the two candidates who moved the vacation bench of Calcutta High Court over FIRs allegedly filed against them, on June 2, 2024.

BJP’s Rekha Patra was among the two candidates who moved the vacation bench of Calcutta High Court over FIRs allegedly filed against them, on June 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two BJP candidates and some party workers moved the Calcutta High Court on June 2, alleging that false police cases were being lodged against them to prevent them from attending the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Justice Amrita Sinha granted them permission to file the petitions and said that the matters would be taken up after 2 pm.

Chaos reigns in Jhargram as BJP candidate is attacked; Ghatal nominee comes under siege

BJP's Jhargram candidate Pranat Tudu and Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra moved the vacation bench of Justice Sinha over FIRs allegedly filed against them, and seeking a stay on these so that they can participate in the counting process freely on June 4.

Some BJP workers from Tamluk, claiming to be the party's counting agent, also sought the court's permission to file petition, alleging that they were being implicated in false cases.

The court said that all the petitions will be taken up for hearing after the lunch recess.

Related Topics

West Bengal / General Elections 2024 / election / Bharatiya Janata Party / Kolkata

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.