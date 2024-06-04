Lok Sabha Elections: Twenty20 fails to make a dent in prospects of major fronts in Ernakulam and Chalakudy

Twenty20, the Kitex Group-backed political outfit, was rendered inconsequential in the Ernakulam Parliament constituency, while it somewhat lived up to its own expectations in the neighbouring Chalakudy constituency.

In Ernakulam, its vote share of 39,658 was reduced to a mere footnote as Hibi Eden of the Congress romped home with nearly 53% of the votes polled and a majority in excess of 2.50 lakh votes. In Chalakudy, despite bagging 1.05 lakh votes, it still could not play spoilsport in the victory of the Congress’ Benny Behanan.

“If not for a Christian-Muslim consolidation in favour of the Congress in Kerala as an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP], we would have polled more votes. This was reflected in the drop of the BJP vote share from 1.54 lakh in 2019 to 1.06 lakh this time in Chalakudy. However, our eventual vote share in Chalakudy goes with our estimate of between 1 lakh and 1.50 lakh,” said Sabu M. Jacob, Twenty20 chief coordinator.

Except for the Kunnathunadu Assembly constituency, where it is in power in four local bodies, Twenty20’s vote share has registered significant drop in all other Assembly constituencies that were part of both the Ernakulam and Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituencies compared to the Assembly polls in 2021. In the Kunnathunadu Assembly constituency, which is part of Chalakudy, its votes increased from 42,701 in 2021 to 46,613 in 2024. But in Perumbavoor, also part of Chalakudy, it dropped from 20,536 to 17,149.

Drastic drop in vote share was registered in all four Assembly constituencies part of the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. In the Ernakulam Assembly constituency, it dropped from 10,634 to 4,500, Vypeen from 16,707 to 4,752, Kochi from 19,676 to 5,994, and in Thrikkakara from 13,773 to 5,628 votes.

Mr. Jacob attributed the drop to the different outlook of the electorate towards local body, Assembly and Parliament elections. “We came almost third in Chalakudy fighting national parties, which is commendable for a party contesting the Parliament election for the first time. We have received votes from all the other three fronts since only 10% of the electorate vote based on political affiliation. We will field candidates in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Thrissur in the next Assembly elections,” he said.

