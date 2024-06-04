Lok Sabha elections: Shafi proves that his campaign was no show-off

Shafi Parambil has proved that the crowds that thronged his campaign meetings were no show-off. His victory margin of 1,14,506 votes against K.K. Shailaja of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Vadakara Lok Sabha segment is the highest recorded by any United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate or any Congress leader from here so far.

Mr. Parambil polled 5,57,528 votes (49.65%) against Ms. Shailaja who got 4,43,022 votes (39.45%). Praphul Krishnan of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was in the third spot with 1,11,979 votes (9.97%).

From the initial rounds of voting, Mr. Shafi had a clear edge over Ms. Shailaja, and he increased the lead in subsequent rounds. Among the seven Assembly constituencies that are part of the Vadakara segment, Ms. Shailja had a lead of around 9,000 votes over Mr. Parambil only in Thalassery. The latter was ahead of her by around 20,000 votes and above in Vadakara, Kuttiyadi, Nadapuram, Perambra, and Koyilandy and over 10,000 in Koothuparamba. The victory margin of incumbent MP K. Muraleedharan was 84,663 votes in 2019.

It is more than apparent that there is a significant erosion of Left votes. Though Ms. Shailaja has polled marginally more votes than P. Jayarajan, the LDF candidate in 2019, the front’s vote share dipped by over 2%. The LDF vote share, which was always over 41% in Vadakara, has come down below 40% now. Also, Mr. Krishnan polled the highest number of votes by any BJP candidate here, over 30,000 more than the NDA candidate in 2019.

Vadakara had witnessed one of the most keenly watched electoral battles in the State in this general election. The LDF fielded Ms. Shailaja, a former Health Minister and popular CPI(M) MLA representing Mattannur, to wrest the seat back from the Congress-led UDF whose candidates had been winning from there for the past one-and-a-half decade. This segment had a history of electing to the Lok Sabha only socialists, those with a socialist background, or communists.

It was the UDF’s Mullappally Ramachandran who put an end to the winning streak of Left candidates in 2009. The emergence of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) founded by CPI(M) rebel T.P. Chandrasekharan in Onchiyam in 2008, the breaking away of a Janata Dal faction led by late M.P. Veerendra Kumar, and Chandrasekharan’s murder in 2012 contributed to the LDF’s declining electoral fortunes.

The CPI(M) thought it could blunt all these factors with Ms. Shailaja’s popularity, and she has had an early bird advantage as well. However, the UDF sprang a surprise at the last minute by shifting Mr. Muraleedharan to Thrissur and bringing in Mr. Parambil, Palakkad MLA, to Vadakara. The rousing welcome he received at the Vadakara Railway Station, the huge crowds in his campaign trails, and the social media attention they got thereafter gave enough indications that this was going to be a tough poll battle.

The campaign in cyberspace went to such an extent that Ms. Shailaja held a press meet to allege that she was being unfairly targeted. Then came the crude bomb blast at Panoor, and the UDF swiftly made it a campaign issue by taking out peace marches. The cyber battle continued, followed by allegations and counter-allegations by both the fronts, and filing of cases against each other. An alleged U-turn by Ms. Shailaja on her earlier accusations related to cyberbullying and a communal WhatsApp message on the eve of the polls muddied the waters further. Public political events and accusations continued even after the polling.