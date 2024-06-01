ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections | Punjab, Himachal and Chandigarh see a drop in voter turnout this time

Published - June 01, 2024 10:46 pm IST - CHANDIGARH:

The simultaneous byelections for six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh register a voter turnout of 69%

The Hindu Bureau

Voters stand in queues as they arrive to cast their vote for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in Mohali on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Union Territory — Chandigarh on June 1 recorded about 55.98%, 68.48%, and 67.90% voter turnout respectively for the 2024 Lok Sabha election till 10 p.m., all registering a drop in comparison to the 2019 Parliamentary election.

The polling across all these States was peaceful, according to officials.

In the 2024 election, Punjab saw an overall 55.98% voter turnout for the 13 Lok Sabha seats, which in 2019 was 65.94%. Punjab is witnessing a four-cornered electoral battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which came to power with a thumping majority in the State in 2022, its key challenger, the Congress, besides Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Himachal Pradesh registered a 68.48% voter turnout this time for its four seats, which in 2019 was 72.42%. Simultaneous byelections for six Assembly seats were also held in Himachal, which saw a voter turnout of 69%. These byelections were necessitated following the disqualification of the Congress MLAs from the State Legislative Assembly for defying a party whip in February this year. In Himachal Pradesh, the stakes for the BJP, which swept all four Lok Sabha seats in the State twice — in 2014 and 2019 — are high as the elections are poised to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress, which is in power in the State.

The lone seat of Chandigarh registered a 67.90% voter turnout against 70.61% in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. In Chandigarh, BJP‘s Sanjay Tandon and the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) joint candidate of the Congress party Manish Tewari are in a direct contest.

