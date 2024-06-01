Lok Sabha elections | Punjab, Himachal and Chandigarh see a drop in voter turnout this time

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Union Territory — Chandigarh on June 1 recorded about 55.98%, 68.48%, and 67.90% voter turnout respectively for the 2024 Lok Sabha election till 10 p.m., all registering a drop in comparison to the 2019 Parliamentary election.

The polling across all these States was peaceful, according to officials.

In the 2024 election, Punjab saw an overall 55.98% voter turnout for the 13 Lok Sabha seats, which in 2019 was 65.94%. Punjab is witnessing a four-cornered electoral battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which came to power with a thumping majority in the State in 2022, its key challenger, the Congress, besides Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Himachal Pradesh registered a 68.48% voter turnout this time for its four seats, which in 2019 was 72.42%. Simultaneous byelections for six Assembly seats were also held in Himachal, which saw a voter turnout of 69%. These byelections were necessitated following the disqualification of the Congress MLAs from the State Legislative Assembly for defying a party whip in February this year. In Himachal Pradesh, the stakes for the BJP, which swept all four Lok Sabha seats in the State twice — in 2014 and 2019 — are high as the elections are poised to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress, which is in power in the State.

The lone seat of Chandigarh registered a 67.90% voter turnout against 70.61% in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. In Chandigarh, BJP‘s Sanjay Tandon and the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) joint candidate of the Congress party Manish Tewari are in a direct contest.

