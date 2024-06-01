GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha elections | Punjab, Himachal and Chandigarh see a drop in voter turnout this time

The simultaneous byelections for six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh register a voter turnout of 69%

Published - June 01, 2024 10:46 pm IST - CHANDIGARH:

The Hindu Bureau
Voters stand in queues as they arrive to cast their vote for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in Mohali on Saturday.

Voters stand in queues as they arrive to cast their vote for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in Mohali on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Union Territory — Chandigarh on June 1 recorded about 55.98%, 68.48%, and 67.90% voter turnout respectively for the 2024 Lok Sabha election till 10 p.m., all registering a drop in comparison to the 2019 Parliamentary election.

The polling across all these States was peaceful, according to officials.

In the 2024 election, Punjab saw an overall 55.98% voter turnout for the 13 Lok Sabha seats, which in 2019 was 65.94%. Punjab is witnessing a four-cornered electoral battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which came to power with a thumping majority in the State in 2022, its key challenger, the Congress, besides Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Himachal Pradesh registered a 68.48% voter turnout this time for its four seats, which in 2019 was 72.42%. Simultaneous byelections for six Assembly seats were also held in Himachal, which saw a voter turnout of 69%. These byelections were necessitated following the disqualification of the Congress MLAs from the State Legislative Assembly for defying a party whip in February this year. In Himachal Pradesh, the stakes for the BJP, which swept all four Lok Sabha seats in the State twice — in 2014 and 2019 — are high as the elections are poised to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress, which is in power in the State.

The lone seat of Chandigarh registered a 67.90% voter turnout against 70.61% in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. In Chandigarh, BJP‘s Sanjay Tandon and the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) joint candidate of the Congress party Manish Tewari are in a direct contest.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Punjab / Chandigarh / Haryana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.