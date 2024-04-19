Lok Sabha elections: Orthopedician in Chennai offers free physiotherapy consultation, session for the inked

April 19, 2024 10:06 am | Updated 10:12 am IST

In the run-up to polling day, the official machinery had been letting out a full-throated cry — “get inked”. Greater Chennai Corporation propped up the campaign with a contest for residents welfare associations. “Ensure 90% voting of persons in your associations, win award from CEO,” read a promo neatly wrapped in spirit of persuasion. This offer stood in a company of contests and awards bearing a catchy title “Election Thiruvizha”.

The message has sunk, really deep, down to the bone, in one case. Naveen Chowdary, an orthopedic surgeon has harnessed the reach of a local residents’ forum to relay this message. Get inked this LS polls, says the doctor, and with the inked index finger, get a free one-time physiotherapy consultation and session and a 10 p.c. discount both on medical investigation and medicine.

Dr. Naveen has his eponymous bone and joint clinic in Sholinganallur, and he reveals he is riding on the wave of the Federation of OMR Residents Associations (FOMRRA).

Harsha Koda, founder, FOMRRA, reveals how far that wave can travel: “the Federation accounts for 40,000 homes and 175 associations on OMR”.

And Harsha has this to say about Dr. Naveen: “He has been an active member of FOMRRA right from the beginning. He has always come forward as a volunteer for whatever activities we have done. Now, he is making sure people who vote get special preference. They should, right? If you celebrate democracy, then you should celebrate all the people who are part of democracy.”

At the time this reporter got in touch with him, Dr. Naveen was heading to Choolaimedu where he has his vote. He remarked: “Observing the widespread campaign to encourage voting, I thought I should do this. Anyone who has got inked can avail a free consultation and session with a physiotherapist and get a discount on Xrays and medicine. The ink generally stays for five to seven days, and this offer would last as long as the ink lasts.” The inked ones can call the clinic at 9094567893/ 9094567894.

FOMRRA help desk

Harsha notes that FOMRRA has been running what approximates to an online helpdesk. “From the morning, we have been helping people find their booths, because a lot of people got confused thinking of last time’s booths. They have been giving us their EPIC numbers and we have been looking up online and telling them where exactly their booth is. People are sending us messages and we are guiding them on where to get to.”

