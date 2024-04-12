ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections | Nomination process for Phase 3 begins

April 12, 2024 09:35 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - New Delhi

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will go to polls in the third phase

PTI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) building. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The nomination process for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls to be held in 94 constituencies across 12 States on May 7 began on April 12. The process started after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the notification on behalf of the President.

April 19 is the last date for the filing of papers.

Separately, another notification was issued for the "adjourned" poll in the Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh, the ECI said. The election in the Betul Lok Sabha seat was postponed to May 7 following the death of the BSP's candidate. If a candidate of a recognised national or State party dies before the polls, the election is postponed to allow the party to identify and field a fresh candidate. Voting in the Betul constituency was scheduled to be held in on April 26.

The States and Union Territories included in the third phase are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Voting for the seven-phase polls to elect the 18th Lok Sabha begins on April 19 and concludes on June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

