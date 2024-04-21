Lok Sabha elections | Nitish Kumar has lost his senses, alleges Lalu Prasad

April 21, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - Patna

After three days of campaigning while braving the scorching summer heat in Saran from where his second daughter Singapore-based Rohini Acharya is contesting the Lok Sabha poll, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad appears cool and composed on a muggy Sunday morning. Sitting on a cane chair at the porch of 10, Circular Road which is his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s official residence, Mr. Yadav is all alone. Mr. Yadav lives there with his family members, including Tejashwi Yadav, his younger son and political heir.

Mr. Prasad appears no longer the leader whose rustic charm and earthy wit had been an inviting catch for journalists from across the globe. At 9 a.m., the leader who lorded over Bihar for 15 years from 1990-2005, by proxy or, in person, is sitting all alone with his one leg on the wooden table top. The usual horizontal harmony of courtiers is missing. The inimitable hair style of the crown prince of social justice is neatly kempt and the ubiquitous over-sized kurta-pyjama is missing. He is wearing a stylish green pull-over and comfortable black joggers. The rubber slippers are placed between the chair and the table but, the usual spittoon is conspicuous by its absence. A bottle of mineral water along with a packet of premier tissue papers and a glass, is placed on a side table at a distance. Earlier, when Mr. Prasad was potentate of Bihar politics, all these were missing from his surroundings. He was bucolic and earthy in his way of living and meeting people.

However, he was quick to say he would not give any formal “interview” at this stage (of elections) but could talk on “poll and politics” for a “story to be written”. But, what about pictures? “You can take on your mobile phone”, he quipped and began impromptu on his favorite topics of politics and poll. “Is baar BJP ka safaya ho jayega sab jagah se [BJP will be wiped out from everywhere this time]”, he said loudly as Mr. Prasad sits at a distance from visitors’ chair (may be because of his ailing health).

When asked, would he campaign for other party and mahagathbandhan candidates as well, he said curtly, “haan jayenge [yes, I’ll go]”. Mr. Prasad, so far, has gone for campaigning to Saran only from where Ms. Acharya is taking on BJP candidate and sitting MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy. She had, earlier, donated one of her kidneys to Mr. Prasad in a Singapore hospital. Mr. Prasad himself had represented Saran Lok Sabha constituency twice in 1977 and 1989. The constituency comprises almost equal number of upper caste Rajput (to which Mr. Rudy belongs) and backward caste Yadav (from which Mr. Prasad comes) caste voters.

What you’ve to say on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commented in a poll meeting on April 20 at Katihar regarding his “so many children”? “He [Nitish Kumar] has lost his senses. And this is why BJP has stopped taking him at their top leaders public meetings”, Mr. Prasad said with frown and creases crowding on his forehead. While addressing a poll meeting in Katihar on April 20, Mr. Kumar took on Mr. Prasad (without taking his name) for promoting his sons and daughters in politics, saying, “paida to bahut kar diya, itna jyada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, bal bachcha [should anybody have so many children?]”. “Hatasha mein yeh sab bol raha hai [He is speaking all this in desperation]”, Mr. Prasad said after taking a pregnant pause.

“Now you take some pictures and go”, Mr. Prasad said gently and posed shyly before the mobile camera by putting his both legs down the table top. After a few clicks he gestured to leave. But, on how many seats RJD-led mahagathbandhan in Bihar would win in this poll?, “Sab seaton per humlog jeet rahe hain, BJP ka safaya ho raha hai [we’re winning on all seats. BJP is being wiped out]”.

In Bihar, polls for total 40 seats is scheduled take place in all seven-phases. Elections on four seats Aurangabad, Nawada, Gaya and Jamui were held on April 19 with low voters’ turnout (48.23%).

A middle-aged man, meanwhile, came in with a polythene bag in his hand and sat on the vacant plastic chair. Mr. Prasad was seen engaged in speaking to him, questioningly. Outside the imposing green-coloured gate, which earlier, was generally occupied by jostling SUVs and party hangers-on, though looked deserted with weariness and few security personnel looking for tree shades to avoid the scorching sun rays.

