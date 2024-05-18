GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections | Manmohan Singh, Hamid Ansari, M.M. Joshi cast their vote via postal ballots 

Polls are scheduled in the capital on May 25.  

Updated - May 18, 2024 01:54 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 01:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

A file photo of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Vice President, Mohammad Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh and former Union Minister, Murli Manohar Joshi successfully cast vote on May 17 and 16 ahead of the polls scheduled in the capital on May 25., via postal ballots from their homes.  

Click here for the India General Elections 2024 LIVE updates 

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi announced that the second day of home voting facility for elderly voters and Persons with Disability (PwDs) was completed successfully. The exercise will continue till May 24. Polls are scheduled in the capital on May 25.  

On the second day, 1,409 voters cast their ballots from the comfort of their homes across all 7 parliamentary constituencies in Delhi. The West Delhi constituency reported the highest number of home votes, with 348 voters participating. Among them, 299 were elderly individuals. With the completion of the second day, 2,956 voters have exercised their right to vote from home. the CEO, Delhi said.  

This exercise was launched by Delhi CEO on May 16, wherein 1,482 voters exercised their franchise from home.  

The West Delhi constituency led on the first day with 406 home votes, including 338 elderly voters. Mr. Ansari highlighted the importance and acceptance of this initiative. 

Overall Registration: A total of 5,406 voters across Delhi, elderly individuals, and PwDs have filled out Form 12D to avail themselves of the home voting facility in the 2024 elections. 

The home voting facility, designed to accommodate voters aged 85 and above as well as PwDs. This initiative ensures these voters can participate in the electoral process with ease and dignity, eliminating the need to visit polling stations, Delhi CEO added.  

