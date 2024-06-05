Lok Sabha elections: LDF’s debacle in Vadakara seat triggers hot debates

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate K.K. Shailaja’s failure to stop the winning streak of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala in this general elections is triggering serious debates within the CPI(M), the LDF and among commoners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidature of Ms. Shailaja was the CPI(M)’s apparent bid to snatch the seat from the UDF. Arguably one of the most popular CPI(M) leaders in recent times in Kerala, she had a record majority of votes from Mattannur in the 2021 Assembly polls, a probable endorsement of her performance as Health Minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government. She was even termed by a section of political analysts as a possible Chief Ministerial candidate in the future. The CPI(M) and the LDF wished to make use of her popularity among voters across political lines, especially women, to score a point in Vadakara, considered to be a politically conscious constituency having Leftist parties of various shades.

But the results of the Lok Sabha poll battle declared on June 4 belied all these expectations as Ms. Shailaja’s vote share of 39.45% was below the 41.81% registered by P. Jayarajan, the LDF candidate in 2019. This is the first time an LDF candidate’s vote share is dipping below 40%. Even in 2009, when party dissident T.P. Chandrasekharan contested on his Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) label and led to the defeat of the LDF candidate P. Sathidevi at the hands of the UDF’s Mullappally Ramachandran, the front’s vote share was 42.31%. This could mean that there has been an erosion in the traditional vote base of the CPI(M) and the LDF.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the LDF has been consistently increasing its number of votes in recent elections, an indication of its ability to attract new voters. This time, however, Ms. Shailaja could only manage a marginal gain. She could get only 4,43,022 votes compared with the 4,42,092 votes garnered by Mr. Jayarajan. A total of 10,57,440 people voted in 2019 while the turnout this time was 11,22,947 votes. Among the Assembly segments in Vadakara, Ms. Shailaja could get a lead only in Thalassery. Even in Koothuparamba, which she represented in the Assembly earlier, Ms. Shaiaja lagged behind her UDF rival, Shafi Parambil.

An aggressive campaign by the UDF-RMP team, especially in the cyberspace eyeing the young voters, was a major feature of this election. Though Ms. Shailaja’s camp accused Mr. Parambil of indulging in a communal campaign, the voters seemed not convinced about it. A communal WhatsApp message that came from yet-to-be-revealed sources and circulated on the eve of the polls is reported to have backfired on the LDF.

Anti-incumbency factor

Meanwhile, popular discourse is revolving around the perceived anti-incumbency feeling against the State government, which worked against most of the LDF candidates, including Ms. Shailaja. There is another argument saying Ms. Shailaja’s candidature was a bid by powerful sections within the CPI(M) to clip her wings. A victory in Vadakara would have removed her from the State politics and a defeat would sideline her in the party.

Though the CPI(M) is yet to come out with its analysis of the poll outcome in Vadakara, party district secretary P. Mohanan has clarified that the results in Kerala reflected the national trend in favour of the INDIA bloc and against the BJP. What happened in Kozhikode district was part of the State-wide trend, he has said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.