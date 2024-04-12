Assault on BJP worker in Hassan, office ransacked

April 12, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

A group of people allegedly attacked Vijay Kumar Sharma, a BJP worker, and ransacked his office on M.G. Road in Hassan on April 12. Vijay Kumar and his friend Pramod suffered injuries. They were taken to Hassan Institute Of Medical Sciences (HIMS).

Mr. Vijay Kumar told mediapersons that a group of people allegedly barged into his office and assaulted him. Even as he appealed to them to sit and talk, they ransacked the office. He alleged that the attackers were supporters of former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda.

Differences among various factions within the BJP are believed to be the reason for the attack.

Vijay, who has been with the BJP for several years, is in a faction opposed to former MLA Preetham Gowda.

Among BJP workers, Vijay was the first to campaign for JD(S) Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna, even before the Hassan district unit of the BJP took a formal decision in this regard. Recently, he had openly criticised Preetham Gowda.

Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash of the JD(S) and others visited the hospital and inquired about Vijay’s health. The MLA, speaking to mediapersons, urged the police to arrest the culprits immediately.

