ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections: IUML scripts colossal victories in Malappuram, Ponnani

Published - June 04, 2024 09:35 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Abdul Latheef Naha
Abdul Latheef Naha

IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal offering green laddu to E.T. Mohammed Basheer at Panakkad on Tuesday. IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty and Ponnani’s winning candidate M.P. Abdussamad Samadani are on his left. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) pulled off the biggest victories of its Lok Sabha electoral history on Tuesday when E.T. Mohammed Basheer and M.P. Abdussamad Samadani were elected from Malappuram and Ponnani with record margins.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, the IUML victors in Malappuram and Ponnani claimed the second and third biggest margins in the State.

IUML national working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer defeated CPI(M)’s V. Vaseef in Malappuram by 3 lakh votes. In Ponnani, where the IUML faced some challenge from former dissident K.S. Hamza, Mr. Samadani defeated Mr. Hamza by 2.35 lakh votes. Both were the biggest margins ever in those constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections: With fourth consecutive win, Raghavan sets another record in Kozhikode

Both candidates had secured a lead from the beginning of the counting of votes in the morning, and their leads rose steadily, even surprising the IUML leadership. “We never knew the people loved the Muslim League so much,” said party national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty while talking to the media at Panakkad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

IUML national working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer leading a roadshow after his thumping victory in Malappuram on Tuesday evening. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The results of Malappuram were almost foregone. Mr. Basheer secured 644,006 votes (59.35%) of the total 10,85,182 votes polled. In a by-election held in 2021 in Malappuram, Mr. Samadani had secured 538,248 (48.96%) votes and his CPI(M) rival V.P. Sanu got 423,633 (38.53%) votes.

But this time, the CPI(M)’s vote share plunged considerably in Malappuram from 38.53% to 31.69%. Mr. Vaseef polled only 343,888 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The performance of BJP candidate M. Abdul Salam turned out to be a damp squib as he polled only 7.87% votes (85,361). Dr. Salam was the only Muslim candidate of the BJP. He had stolen national media attention by confronting some village Muslims in Malappuram. However, Dr. Salam improved the BJP’s vote share to 7.87% from 6.27% secured by BJP national vice president A.P. Abdullakutty in 2021.

In Ponnani, Mr. Samadani thrashed his former colleague Mr. Hamza by a margin of 235,760 votes. While Mr. Samadani secured 54.81% (562,516) votes, Mr. Hamza could poll only 31.84% (326,756) votes.

BJP candidate Nivedita Subramanian secured 12.16% (124,798) votes, registering the biggest vote share ever for the party in Ponnani. In 2019, BJP candidate V.T. Rama had polled 10.87% votes.

Lok Sabha Elections: UDF claims bragging rights in the State

Mr. Samadani’s resounding victory put to rest speculations of internal strives within the Muslim League over the relations with religious bodies like the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama. There were rumours that a section within the Samastha had worked against the IUML in Ponnani.

“None can do anything to the party. Its leadership is strong in the hands of the Panakkad Syed family,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US