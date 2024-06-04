Lok Sabha elections: IUML scripts colossal victories in Malappuram, Ponnani

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) pulled off the biggest victories of its Lok Sabha electoral history on Tuesday when E.T. Mohammed Basheer and M.P. Abdussamad Samadani were elected from Malappuram and Ponnani with record margins.

After Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, the IUML victors in Malappuram and Ponnani claimed the second and third biggest margins in the State.

IUML national working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer defeated CPI(M)’s V. Vaseef in Malappuram by 3 lakh votes. In Ponnani, where the IUML faced some challenge from former dissident K.S. Hamza, Mr. Samadani defeated Mr. Hamza by 2.35 lakh votes. Both were the biggest margins ever in those constituencies.

Both candidates had secured a lead from the beginning of the counting of votes in the morning, and their leads rose steadily, even surprising the IUML leadership. “We never knew the people loved the Muslim League so much,” said party national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty while talking to the media at Panakkad.

The results of Malappuram were almost foregone. Mr. Basheer secured 644,006 votes (59.35%) of the total 10,85,182 votes polled. In a by-election held in 2021 in Malappuram, Mr. Samadani had secured 538,248 (48.96%) votes and his CPI(M) rival V.P. Sanu got 423,633 (38.53%) votes.

But this time, the CPI(M)’s vote share plunged considerably in Malappuram from 38.53% to 31.69%. Mr. Vaseef polled only 343,888 votes.

The performance of BJP candidate M. Abdul Salam turned out to be a damp squib as he polled only 7.87% votes (85,361). Dr. Salam was the only Muslim candidate of the BJP. He had stolen national media attention by confronting some village Muslims in Malappuram. However, Dr. Salam improved the BJP’s vote share to 7.87% from 6.27% secured by BJP national vice president A.P. Abdullakutty in 2021.

In Ponnani, Mr. Samadani thrashed his former colleague Mr. Hamza by a margin of 235,760 votes. While Mr. Samadani secured 54.81% (562,516) votes, Mr. Hamza could poll only 31.84% (326,756) votes.

BJP candidate Nivedita Subramanian secured 12.16% (124,798) votes, registering the biggest vote share ever for the party in Ponnani. In 2019, BJP candidate V.T. Rama had polled 10.87% votes.

Mr. Samadani’s resounding victory put to rest speculations of internal strives within the Muslim League over the relations with religious bodies like the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama. There were rumours that a section within the Samastha had worked against the IUML in Ponnani.

“None can do anything to the party. Its leadership is strong in the hands of the Panakkad Syed family,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.