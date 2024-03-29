Lok Sabha elections | Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena releases first list of eight candidates

March 29, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Pune

Party retains incumbent MPs in seven of eight seats announced, offering the Ramtek (SC) seat to Raju Parve, who switched over from the Congress

The ruling Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday released its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Apart from the Ramtek seat, where the Shinde-led Sena has dropped its sitting MP, the party has retained its faith in the incumbents of the remaining seven seats, giving tickets to sitting MPs. ALSO READ Bollywood actor Govinda joins CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

Candidates were named for the Mumbai South Central, Kolhapur, Shirdi (SC), Buldhana, Hingoli, Maval, Hatkanangale and Ramtek (SC) seats.

MP Rahul Shewale, the Shinde faction’s party leader in the Lok Sabha, has been fielded again from the Mumbai South Central seat, while Sanjay Mandlik has been given a ticket again from Kolhapur.

Mr. Shewale takes on Anil Desai, a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray and the candidate of the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT)-MVA alliance.

Sadashiv Lokhande has been announced for the Shirdi seat, Prataprao Jadhav from Buldhana, Hemant Patil from Hingoli, Shrirang Barne from Maval (in Pune district) and Dhairyasheel Mane from Hatkanangale (in Kolhapur district).