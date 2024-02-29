ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections | DMK allots two seats to CPI, two to CPI (M) in Tamil Nadu

February 29, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The constituencies for all four seats allotted to the Left parties are yet to be finalised

The Hindu Bureau

File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The DMK on Thursday, February 29, 2024, finalised seat-sharing talks with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, allotting two seats each to both Left parties. The constituencies are to be decided upon later.

The decision was arrived during a meeting between the Left parties at the DMK head office on Thursday morning.

An agreement to allot the two seats to the CPI in the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu was signed between DMK president M.K. Stalin and CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan. Similarly, an agreement to allot two seats to the CPI-M was signed between DMK president M.K. Stalin and CPI-M State Secretary K. Balakrishnan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2019 general elections too, the CPI and the CPI(M) contested from two seats as part of the DMK-led alliance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US