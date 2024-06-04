GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha Elections: Dean Kuriakose once again scripts a stunning victory in Idukki

The UDF candidate says his victory for the second consecutive term reflects the people’s wish to protect democracy

Published - June 04, 2024 09:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
UDF MP Dean Kuriakose celebrating with Congress activists at Cheruthoni in Idukki on Tuesday after he won the Idukki seat.

UDF MP Dean Kuriakose celebrating with Congress activists at Cheruthoni in Idukki on Tuesday after he won the Idukki seat. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

Dean Kuriakose of the United Democratic Front (UDF) has once again scripted a stunning victory in the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,33,727 votes over his rival Joice George of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

While Mr. Kuriakose polled 4,32,372 votes, Mr. George received 2,98,645 votes. Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) candidate Sangeetha Vishwanathan is in the third position with 91,323 votes. Mr. Kuriakose had won in the Idukki constituency with a record majority of 1,71,053 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 election, Mr. Kuriakose received 4,98,493 votes, and Mr. George received 3,27,440 votes. BDJS candidate Biju Krishnan polled 78,648 votes.

The Idukki Parliament constituency comprises seven Assembly constituencies spanning across Ernakulam and Idukki districts, which are Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Devikulam, Udumbanchola, Thodupuzha, Idukki, and Peerumade.

Several factors

The victory of Mr. Kuriakose was the outcome of several factors, including the neutral stand of the Catholic Church and the anti-incumbency sentiment against the State and Central governments.

The election campaign in the hilly district mainly discussed the increasing wild animal attack incidents in Kothamangalam, Devikulam, and Udumbanchola Assembly constituency areas.TheIdukki diocese of Syro Malabar Church had organised several protests against the State and Central governments over the issue. Restrictions on construction, delays in pension disbursal, and title deed issues are the other major factors that influenced the electoral scenario in the constituency.

Interestingly, in the 2014 elections, Mr. George was fielded in the Idukki Lok Sabha seat by the High Range Samrakshana Samithy (HSSS), an umbrella organisation of the Catholic Church. Mr. George, with the support of the LDF, had won by a margin of 50,000 votes against Mr. Kuriakose. However, after ten years, the HRSS is out of the picture, and the Church, from the 2019 general election onwards, is maintaining a neutral stand.

After the victory, Mr. Kuriakose said his victory reflected the people’s wish to protect democracy. “The victory of the UDF shows that the people are angry against the anti-people stands of the ruling LDF government in the State,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

‘Original supporters’

Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction district president M.J. Jacob said that the victory of the UDF in the Idukki constituency shows that the influence of the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)] is nearly absent. “The KC(M) claims that the Idukki Assembly seat, the constituency of Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, is the stronghold of the party. However, the UDF candidate received a margin of 16,000 votes in the Idukki Assembly constituency. This victory indicates that the original Kerala Congress supporters are with us,” said Mr. Jacob.

