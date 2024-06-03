Lok Sabha elections: counting to begin at 8 a.m. at four centres in Malappuram

All arrangements have been made in the district for counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections held on April 26. Counting of votes in Malappuram, Ponnani and Wayanad constituencies will take place at four centres on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counting of votes in the Ponnani constituency will be held at SSM Polytechnic College, Tirur. Counting of votes in the Malappuram constituency will be held at Government College, Malappuram.

The votes of Nilambur and Eranad segments in Wayanad constituency will be counted at Mar Thoma College, Chungathara, and those of the Wandoor segment at Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School, Chungathara.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the above institutions have been given a holiday for three days from Monday.

Counting will begin at 8 a.m. with postal votes, followed by EVM votes. Trends will be available by 9 a.m. and the results by 11 a.m.

Only counting supervisors, counting assistants, micro observers, Election Commission representatives, observers, government officials on election duty, candidates and their election agents will be given entry to the counting centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

None except the Election Commission observers will be allowed to use mobile phones in the counting hall.

As many as 989 officials, including 25% reserve staff, have been appointed for counting duty.

There will be separate halls with maximum 14 tables each for every Assembly segment. However, two halls have been set up for Eranad and Mankada segments.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 249 counting tables have been set up in four centres. There will be a counting supervisor for each table, who will be a gazetted officer. There will also be a counting assistant and a micro observer at the table.

District Collector V.R. Vinod supervised the arrangements at Government College, Malappuram. Additional District Magistrate K. Manikandan supervised the arrangements at SSM Polytechnic College, Tirur. Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj supervised the arrangements at Mar Thoma College and Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School, Chungathara.

The results will be available on the Election Commission’s website https://results.eci.gov.in. Assistant returning officers will update the results after every round of counting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.