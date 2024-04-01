ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections | Congress to release manifesto on April 5

April 01, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Mega rallies to be held in Jaipur and Hyderabad the next day

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress will release its election manifesto on April 5 at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here, party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said on April 1.

“Subsequently, we will hold two mega rallies on 6th April - in Jaipur and Hyderabad,” he said in a post on X. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will address the rally in Jaipur while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address the Hyderabad rally.

