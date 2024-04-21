GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress announces fresh list of Lok Sabha candidates

They include nine from Andhra Pradesh and two from Jharkhand; former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay’s daughter Yashashwini has been fielded from the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat

April 21, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with party Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leaders during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with party Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leaders during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Sunday announced a fresh list of Lok Sabha candidates, with nine from Andhra Pradesh and two from Jharkhand. 

Of the two in Jharkhand, one is for the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat where former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay’s daughter Yashashwini has been fielded. On the other Jharkhand seat, Godda, the party changed its candidate, replacing MLA Deepika Singh Pandey with Pradeep Yadav.

Earlier in the day, the Congress’ central election committee met to discuss the party’s Lok Sabha candidates for Punjab and Bihar.

Though there is no official word on the meeting, sources indicated Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had a separate one-on-one meeting to discuss some of the contentious seats.

Several names were discussed for both States, and a final decision on key seats has been left to the Congress president to take. The next list of candidates will be announced soon, the sources cited above added.

The Congress is contesting all the 13 seats in Punjab but in Bihar, it will field candidates for nine seats as the party is part of the mahagatbandhan (grand alliance) with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties.

So far, the Congress has declared 285 candidates for the seven-phase parliamentary elections that got underway on April 19.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Punjab / Bihar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.