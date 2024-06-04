Lok Sabha Elections: Chalakudy gives Benny Behanan a second term, but with a reduced margin

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Benny Behanan is all set to represent the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament for the second consecutive term after defeating Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate C. Raveendranath by a margin of 63,754 votes.

The political wave in favour of the UDF was reflected in the traditional Congress bastion in the final outcome, though his margin of victory declined by over 50% this time. In 2019, he had won the constituency by a huge margin of 1.3 lakh votes after defeating the late actor-turned-politician Innocent of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

However, the victory helped the UDF, especially the Congress camp, dispel speculations that emerged after the polling that the Left front might cause dents in the prospects of Mr. Behanan in the final lap. He polled 3,94,171 votes as against the 3,30,417 votes secured by Mr. Raveendranath.

Despite tall claims by the CPI(M) that they might romp home in Chalakudy, the LDF failed to make a mark even after fielding a senior leader and three-time MLA and former Minister of Education as its candidate. It could manage a lead against the UDF only in Kaipamangalam and Kodungalloor Assembly constituencies.

Twenty20 party, which has considerable presence in Kunnathunadu and Perumbavoor Assembly segments, emerged as the dark horse as its candidate Charly Paul polled 1,05,642 votes and cornered a vote share of around 11.1%. Expectations of both the UDF and the LDF that their candidates might get a pie of the vote base of the Kizhakkambalam-based organisation failed to turn into reality.

The Congress camp has much to introspect as its vote share dropped from 47.8% in 2019 to 41.44% this time. The LDF has nothing much to cheer about even though it recorded a marginal increase in its vote share from 34.45% in 2019 to 34.73% this election.

The National Democratic Front failed to make an impact as its candidate K.A. Unnikrishnan of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena polled only 1,06,400 votes, with a vote share of 11.18%. In the last two General Elections in 2014 and 2019, the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party had won a vote share of 10.49% and 15.56% respectively.

