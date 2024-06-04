Lok Sabha Elections: central Kerala gives LDF a rude shock

The electorate of central Kerala gave the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led ruling dispensation in the State a shocker by not just defeating all the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidates in the region, but also sending a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee to the lower house, a first in the State.

More than losing the seats, including Alappuzha, which it had won in 2019, the CPI(M) may find it hard to digest the victory of BJP’s Suresh Gopi in the Thrissur constituency.

Mr. Gopi, the party’s first-ever elected MP from the State, won the seat convincingly as he went past his nearest rival, V. S. Sunilkumar of the Communist Party of India, by a margin of 74,686 votes. The defeat of the Congress’s giantkiller K. Muraleedharan, who was relegated to the third position, has already triggered unrest in the party with him airing his discontent over the defeat.

The defeat of the party candidate in the Kottayam constituency may force the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)] to sit back and reflect on the earlier decision to leave the United Democratic Front (UDF) fold and to align with the LDF in the State.

K. Francis George of the Kerala Congress defeated incumbent MP Thomas Chazhikadan of the KC(M) by a margin of 87,266 votes. The defeat may also give a fresh impetus to the reported efforts in the UDF to bring back the Mani faction to the fold. The coming days may also witness the party staking its claim with the LDF for a Rajya Sabha seat that would fall vacant shortly, citing the failure of the front in ensuring the victory of its candidate in the election.

K. C. Venugopal, who rose meteorically within the Congress to become the general secretary in charge of the organisation and a member of the inner circle of the party, consolidated his position both within the party and the general public by winning the Alappuzha seat by a thumping majority of 63,513 votes. Mr. Venugopal, who defeated A. M. Ariff of the CPI(M) and Shobha Surendran of the BJP, silenced his critics by winning back seat from the CPI(M).

Senior Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh had to sweat it out to overcome the challenge posed by the young CPI leader C.A. Arunkumar. He managed to retain his membership in the lower house by a reduced margin of 10,868 votes.

