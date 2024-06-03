GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections: Candidates waiting with bated breath in Ernakulam, Chalakudy seats

Published - June 03, 2024 10:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Political party workers and candidates in Ernakulam and Chalakudy constituencies are waiting with bated breath to know the outcome of the general election as the authorities are busy making the final arrangements for the counting of votes.

The first indications of the election trend will be known within an hour of the counting of votes on Tuesday.

United Democratic Front (UDF) camps are in an upbeat mood as the exit poll surveys held at national and State levels have predicted a clean sweep for Hibi Eden in Ernakulam and Benny Behanan in Chalakudy seats. While the Ernakulam Parliament seat had long been identified as a stronghold of the UDF, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidates had wrested the constituency a couple of times in the past. Congress strongman Benny Behanan won the constituency for the party in 2014, which had gone the LDF way when the CPI(M) fielded late actor Innocent as its candidate.

Mr. Behanan had won the seat with a convincing margin of 1.32 lakh votes, securing 47.81% of the votes polled.

Mr. Eden, the young face of the Congress, continued his winning streak in the polls by capturing the seat with a thumping margin of 1.69 lakh votes.

However, the presence of Twenty20 party candidates in the two constituencies this time could leave an impact on the victory margin of candidates, said UDF poll managers. The party had fielded Charlie Paul, a lawyer, in Chalakudy and Antony Judy in Ernakulam. Poll managers say votes garnered by Twenty20 candidates would be the loss of UDF candidates in both the constituencies.

In the event of the Twenty20 candidates bagging anything between 10% to 12% votes polled, as predicted in some exit poll surveys, the margin of Mr. Eden could drop to one lakh votes and Mr. Behanan to around 50,000 votes. Going by the exit poll surveys, the Twenty20 candidates could win the trust of voters to the tune of around 80,000 votes. However, the predictions could prove wrong and the UDF candidates may romp home, said a senior Congress leader.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Kochi / Kerala

