Lok Sabha elections | BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh resigns from party

March 16, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The Madhya Pradesh MP sent his resignation to BJP president J. P. Nadda and State president V. D. Sharma

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh. | Photo Credit: X@mpajaypratap

In a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh said on March 16 he is resigning from the primary membership of the party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Madhya Pradesh MP sent his resignation to BJP president J. P. Nadda and State president V. D. Sharma. Mr. Singh took to social media platform X to post his letter of resignation.

Mr. Singh was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the BJP in March 2018.

His tenure as Rajya Sabha member will end on April 2. He was not re-nominated by the party.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Singh expressed displeasure over the party’s process of selecting candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He said although he wanted to contest from the Sidhi Lok Sabha seat, the BJP fielded Rajesh Mishra from there.

