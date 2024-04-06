GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Lok Sabha elections | BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s assets rise from ₹13 lakh to ₹4.10 crore since 2019

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had declared total assets of ₹4.10 crore, which is 31.5% higher than ₹13 lakh that he declared in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

April 06, 2024 07:39 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya, incumbent Bengaluru South MP, was among the prominent among the 183 candidates who filed 224 sets of nomination papers on Thursday, April 4.

Former Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, his brother-in-law and cardiologist C.N. Manjunath also filed their nominations.

Mr. Surya had declared that he does not possess any immovable assets. The BJP MP had declared total assets of ₹4.10 crore, which is 31.5% higher than ₹13 lakh that he declared in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Surya’s total assets of ₹4.10 crore include investment in mutual funds to the tune of ₹1.99 crore and investment in shares of over ₹1.79 crore.

Mr. Surya, an alumnus of Bangalore Institute of Legal Studies and an advocate in the High Court of Karnataka, is the nephew of BJP leader and MLA for Basavanagudi Ravi Subramanya.

While Mr. Kumaraswamy had declared his family assets amounting to ₹217.21 crore, his brother-in-law, cardiologist C.N. Manjunath, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Bengaluru Rural against D.K. Suresh, incumbent MP, has declared total assets worth ₹98.38 crore.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Janata Dal - Secular

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.