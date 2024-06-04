ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar establishes lead of more than one lakh votes in Mysuru

Updated - June 04, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 02:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The electoral contest between Mr Yaduveer and Mr Lakshmana had attracted widespread attention as Mysuru is also the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (centre) poses with his mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar (left) and wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar after casting his vote in Mysuru on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Having established a lead of more than one lakh votes, the scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is set to triumph over his Congress rival M. Lakshmana in the prestigious Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency. The counting of votes was still in progress, but the wide margin had instilled confidence among BJP supporters of Mr Yaduveer’s victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old Yaduveer had replaced outgoing MP Pratap Simha as the BJP candidate.

The electoral contest between Mr. Yaduveer and Mr. Lakshmana had attracted widespread attention as Mysuru is also the home district of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Yaduveer’s decision to enter the poll fray had marked the return of the Mysuru’s erstwhile royal family to electoral politics after a gap of two decades.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US