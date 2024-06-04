Having established a lead of more than one lakh votes, the scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is set to triumph over his Congress rival M. Lakshmana in the prestigious Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency. The counting of votes was still in progress, but the wide margin had instilled confidence among BJP supporters of Mr Yaduveer’s victory.

The 32-year-old Yaduveer had replaced outgoing MP Pratap Simha as the BJP candidate.

The electoral contest between Mr. Yaduveer and Mr. Lakshmana had attracted widespread attention as Mysuru is also the home district of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Yaduveer’s decision to enter the poll fray had marked the return of the Mysuru’s erstwhile royal family to electoral politics after a gap of two decades.

