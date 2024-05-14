ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting ends in 13 U.P. seats, SP says BJP not forming govt. in Delhi

Updated - May 14, 2024 04:18 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 04:14 am IST - Lucknow

“In this fourth phase, BJP left no stone unturned in spreading chaos, disorder and tarnishing the freedom and fairness of voting. BJP has not shown any faith in the democratic system,” the Samajwadi Party said.

Mayank Kumar

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav. | Photo Credit: ANI

Voting in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha for 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh ended on Monday amid accusation of irregularities by the Samajwadi Party (SP).

A voter turnout of roughly 58% was recorded with Dhaurahra (63.19%), Kheri (63.07%), Sitapur (61.17%) and Kannauj (61%), from where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, recording turnouts of above 60%.

According to the Election Commission of India, Akbarpur recorded 57.66% polling, Bahraich 57.45%, Etawah 56.38%, Farrukhabad 58.90%, Hardoi 57.51%, Kanpur 52.49%, Misrikh 55.79%, Shahjahanpur 53.24% and Unnao 55.44%.

Mr. Yadav, who reached Kannauj after receiving complaints of irregularities, said, “As soon as I arrived, the BJP goons ran away.”

“The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections has made it clear that now all the possibilities of the BJP forming a government in Delhi have faded. People have voted in favour of Samajwadi Party and INDIA bloc candidates. In this fourth phase, BJP left no stone unturned in spreading chaos, disorder and tarnishing the freedom and fairness of voting. BJP has not shown any faith in the democratic system,” the SP in a statement.

The BJP rubbished the allegations with Subrat Pathak, the BJP’s Kannauj candidate, saying that out of frustration, the SP leadership is peddling false charges. “Akhilesh ji is sensing defeat. It is a reflection of his frustration,” he said.

