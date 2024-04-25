April 25, 2024 06:45 am | Updated 08:47 pm IST

The Election Commission on April 25 issued a notice to BJP president J.P. Nadda on Opposition charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a divisive speech in Rajasthan’s Banswara. The EC shared model code violation allegations against PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi with BJP, Congress chiefs; seeks response by April 29.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to PM Modi after his attack on the Congress manifesto, saying that the PM was- being “misinformed”. Kharge also offered to meet with the PM in person to explain the manifesto.

Officials said it is the first time that the panel has taken cognisance of a complaint against any prime minister. The Election Commission has invoked provisions of the Representation of the People Act to hold party presidents as the first step to rein in star campaigners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed election rallies in Agra, UP and Morena, MP on April 25. He stepped up his attack on the Congress and said he was standing as a wall between the people and the Congress’s plans to loot them.

Also read | Excessive restrictions: On poll-time curbs

The curtains came down on high-voltage campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in 89 seats across 13 States on April 26. Polling is scheduled in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir. After Friday’s phase, polling will be over in Kerala, Rajasthan and Tripura.