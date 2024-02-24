Lok Sabha elections 2024 | TDP-JSP alliance released the first list of 118 candidates 

February 24, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The TDP and its alliance partner Jana Sena Party (JSP) announced the first list of 118 candidates (TDP - 94 and JSP - 24) for Assembly Constituencies (ACs) on February 24.

TDP revealed the names of all those 94 candidates while the JSP disclosed only five names out of the 24 candidates. It (JSP) will be contesting in three Lok Sabha constituencies.

Also Refer | Will the TDP-JSP alliance work out

The notable TDP candidates are N. Chandrababu Naidu, who will be contesting in Kuppam, and his son and former MLC Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri, where he lost to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar will be contesting in Tenali and former minister Konathala Ramakrishna from Anakapalli.

Releasing the list of his party candidates, Mr. Naidu said the TDP - JSP alliance was a historic necessity to bring curtains down on the YSRCP’s dictatorial regime.

He said an elaborate exercise has been done by the TDP to select the candidates. The opinion of 1.33 crore was taken before zeroing in on the candidates.

Mr. Kalyan pointed out that he did not press for a larger number of seats in order to accommodate the BJP if it joined the alliance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.