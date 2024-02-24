GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | TDP-JSP alliance released the first list of 118 candidates 

TDP revealed the names of all those 94 candidates while the JSP disclosed only five names out of the 24 candidates.

February 24, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Among the notable TDP candidates is N. Chandrababu Naidu, who will be contesting in Kuppam

Among the notable TDP candidates is N. Chandrababu Naidu, who will be contesting in Kuppam | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

The TDP and its alliance partner Jana Sena Party (JSP) announced the first list of 118 candidates (TDP - 94 and JSP - 24) for Assembly Constituencies (ACs) on February 24. 

TDP revealed the names of all those 94 candidates while the JSP disclosed only five names out of the 24 candidates. It (JSP) will be contesting in three Lok Sabha constituencies. 

Also Refer | Will the TDP-JSP alliance work out

The notable TDP candidates are N. Chandrababu Naidu, who will be contesting in Kuppam, and his son and former MLC Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri, where he lost to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in 2019.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar will be contesting in Tenali and former minister Konathala Ramakrishna from Anakapalli.

Releasing the list of his party candidates, Mr. Naidu said the TDP - JSP alliance was a historic necessity to bring curtains down on the YSRCP’s dictatorial regime. 

He said an elaborate exercise has been done by the TDP to select the candidates. The opinion of 1.33 crore was taken before zeroing in on the candidates. 

Mr. Kalyan pointed out that he did not press for a larger number of seats in order to accommodate the BJP if it joined the alliance.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.