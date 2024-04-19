GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 1 in pictures | India votes

April 19, 2024 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Voting for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 in 102 constituencies, across 17 States and four Union Territories. 

Here are a few pictures across the country that depict how Indians voted.

Photo: Special arrangement

Voters riding on a camel cart arrive at a polling booth, at Gadhwala village, in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.

Photo: Special arrangement

Senior couples on their way to cast their votes, in Kra-Daadi district, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Photo: Special arrangement

Differently-abled voters arrive at a polling booth in Rajasthan’s Alwar district to cast their ballot.

Photo: Special arrangement

Differently-abled voters arrive at a polling booth in Rajasthan’s Alwar district to cast their ballot.

Photo: The Hindu

A ‘bamboo and forest’ theme has been implemented at a polling station in Katta of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency, Maharashtra. The Nagpur district administration hopes that the voters will get a new experience with this unique concept.

Photo: Special arrangement

A senior citizen voted from Kra-Daadi district, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Photo: Special arrangement

A view of a polling booth at Kra-Daadi district, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Photo: Special arrangement

Voters queue up at a polling booth, at Kra-Daadi district, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Photo: Special arrangement

Youth cast their votes happily at Kra-Daadi district, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Photo: Special arrangement

Voters plant saplings outside the polling booth at Ratan Bahan Rajmal Chaudhary Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, in Nagaur, in Rajasthan, after casting their ballot.

Photo: Special arrangement

Differently-abled voters arrive at a polling booth in Rajasthan’s Alwar district to cast their ballot.

Photo: Special arrangement

Differently-abled voters arrive at a polling booth in Rajasthan’s Alwar district to cast their ballot.

Photo: Special arrangement

A pink polling booth set up in Ramban district of the Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha constituency. Humeera Nazir, 36, (in pic) from Rallu Banihal, becomes the first female voter at the polling station No. 34 (pink), a model polling station.

Voters riding on a camel cart arrive at a polling booth, at Gadhwala village, in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.
Photo: Special arrangement
