Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 1 in pictures | India votes

April 19, 2024 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

Voting for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 in 102 constituencies, across 17 States and four Union Territories.

Here are a few pictures across the country that depict how Indians voted.

Voters riding on a camel cart arrive at a polling booth, at Gadhwala village, in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.

Senior couples on their way to cast their votes, in Kra-Daadi district, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Differently-abled voters arrive at a polling booth in Rajasthan’s Alwar district to cast their ballot.

A ‘bamboo and forest’ theme has been implemented at a polling station in Katta of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency, Maharashtra. The Nagpur district administration hopes that the voters will get a new experience with this unique concept.

A senior citizen voted from Kra-Daadi district, in Arunachal Pradesh.

A view of a polling booth at Kra-Daadi district, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Voters queue up at a polling booth, at Kra-Daadi district, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Youth cast their votes happily at Kra-Daadi district, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Voters plant saplings outside the polling booth at Ratan Bahan Rajmal Chaudhary Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, in Nagaur, in Rajasthan, after casting their ballot.

