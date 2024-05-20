Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Paresh Rawal casts vote in Mumbai, suggests punishment for ‘those who don’t vote’

Updated - May 21, 2024 08:14 am IST

Published - May 20, 2024 10:58 am IST

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkumar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, were also seen at their respective polling booths in Mumbai

ANI

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Monday, May 20, 2024

As the voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections got underway, veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal exercised his democratic duty by casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai on Monday morning. Rawal was among the early voters for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

After casting his vote, Rawal interacted with the media, emphasizing the importance of participating in elections. "Then you will say, government doesn't do this, doesn't do that... If you will not vote today, then you will be responsible, not the government," Rawal stated, urging citizens to take responsibility for their civic duties.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao cast vote in Mumbai

Rawal also suggested implementing penalties for those who abstain from voting. "There should be some provisions for those who don't vote, like an increase in tax or some other punishment," he added.

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkumar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, were also seen at their respective polling booths in Mumbai, demonstrating their commitment to the democratic process.

